The February 5th Night Thread is takanaru mune ni koou shi teru

Band-Maid is a Japanese hard rock band. As you may have guessed, they dress like maids. The idea sprung from singer/guitarist Miku Kobato’s past job of working in a maid cafe (a cafe but with maids). After enlisting Kanami Tōno (lead guitar), Akane Hirose (drums), Saiki Atsumi (lead vocals), and Misa (bass), the quintet set off to become pretty dang popular in Japan while also making waves internationally. I got into them while googling for good Japanese rock bands and finding them on two different lists. Neat!

