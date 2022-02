New to Sven movie (or at least one that predates his current website)! From the MeTV website…

“Panic is rampant in this acclaimed 1958 science-fiction thriller about a band of space explorers who suddenly find themselves being explored and murdered by a maniacal creature.”

Free with ads on Pluto TV.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

