Werewolf 175: America’s Next Top HYDRA – Day 4

Shaken by the revelation that Jade had been hiding amongst them, they returned to the apartment casting suspicious glances at each other. Who else was hiding a secret?
What they didn’t see, was the two figures that crept out of the shadows and pulled the straggler into the darkness.
The SmizeBoys (Indy/Kappa) were NIGEL BARKER
Pour one out for a FORMER piece a shit:
Roles
32 Disgruntled Former Contestants (Wolves) – The wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated wolf. Wolves win when their numbers are equal to Town. 83 Town Nigel Barker (Watcher)– Never misses a shot. Chooses a player to watch each night, and will learn the name(s) of anyone that targets the watched player with a night action. Cannot watch the same player two nights in a row. Miss J (Friendly Neighbor N0+)– Loves to offer his services as a runway coach. Chooses a player each night to reveal their alignment to. Starts on Night 0 aka before Day 1 begins. Upon their death, their list of targets is made public. 63 Vanilla Models
The Game
- The game consists of Day and Night phases. During the Day, there will be a post here at the Avocado in which you may speak freely amongst yourselves. Together, you will vote on a player to remove from the game (or “day kill” for short).
- The Day phase will end either at the pre-designated Twilight time, or when more than 50% of remaining players have voted for the same person. Whichever event triggers twilight, all game-related conversation should stop immediately.
- The Night phase begins immediately after the result of the Day’s vote is posted. During this time, those with night actions will submit these actions to me in a private chat.
- Day Phases will be roughly 36 hours and Night Phases will be roughly 12 hours. I will tag you all to alert you when a new day has begun.
Important Rules
- No Editing or Deleting Comments for Any Reason – This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post.
- Do not quote anything said in the private chats directly in the day threads. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting a role description, for example, is not allowed. (One exception for this game: if you’re pre-writing RP stuff with your partner in your chat, you can use that verbatim.)
- As mentioned above, all game-related conversation must stop when twilight happens, whether or not the mod is around to call it.
- Do not discuss the game outside the game threads.
- There will be an official Vote Thread (usually the first comment of the day). Only votes in the Vote Thread will be counted.
- If the vote is tied at Twilight, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.
- Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement. Try to make at least a few game related posts each game day.
- Roleplay is encouraged, but isn’t required.
- Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.
- VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated.”
Spreadsheet
- The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.
- If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.
Players
- Mrs Hunts Man Spider (Hoho / Queequeg)
- Marlowe Goat Scroodem & Good (Marlowe / Goat)
Last Game’s Wolves (April / Josephus)– VANILLA MODEL
- Nac [Sic!] Tiffle (Sic / Tiff)
Zoolander (Lindsay / Chum)– VANILLA MODEL
- Ralphroro (Grump / Ralph)
SmizeBoys (Kappa / Indy)– NIGEL BARKER Schrodinger’s Teen (Owen / Spooky)– MISS J Mega Stripe! (MSD / Jake)– WOLF Jean-Claude LaDamb (Adam / Lamb)– VANILLA MODEL
- BigBadCrabBorg (Wasp/ Bresson)
Twilight will be at 3pm Eastern / Noon Pacific on Saturday, February 5.
Today is KiLo (Kill a Wolf or Lose)