Werewolf 175: America’s Next Top HYDRA – Day 4

Shaken by the revelation that Jade had been hiding amongst them, they returned to the apartment casting suspicious glances at each other. Who else was hiding a secret?

What they didn’t see, was the two figures that crept out of the shadows and pulled the straggler into the darkness.

The SmizeBoys (Indy/Kappa) were NIGEL BARKER

Pour one out for a FORMER piece a shit:

Roles
  • 3 2 Disgruntled Former Contestants (Wolves) – The wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated wolf. Wolves win when their numbers are equal to Town.
  • 8 3 Town
    • Nigel Barker (Watcher) – Never misses a shot. Chooses a player to watch each night, and will learn the name(s) of anyone that targets the watched player with a night action. Cannot watch the same player two nights in a row.
    • Miss J (Friendly Neighbor N0+) – Loves to offer his services as a runway coach. Chooses a player each night to reveal their alignment to. Starts on Night 0 aka before Day 1 begins. Upon their death, their list of targets is made public.
    • 6 3 Vanilla Models
The Game
  • If you have any questions at all, feel free to message Nate on discord.
  • The game consists of Day and Night phases. During the Day, there will be a post here at the Avocado in which you may speak freely amongst yourselves. Together, you will vote on a player to remove from the game (or “day kill” for short).
  • The Day phase will end either at the pre-designated Twilight time, or when more than 50% of remaining players have voted for the same person. Whichever event triggers twilight, all game-related conversation should stop immediately.
  • The Night phase begins immediately after the result of the Day’s vote is posted. During this time, those with night actions will submit these actions to me in a private chat.
  • Day Phases will be roughly 36 hours and Night Phases will be roughly 12 hours. I will tag you all to alert you when a new day has begun.
Important Rules
  • No Editing or Deleting Comments for Any Reason – This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post.
  • Do not quote anything said in the private chats directly in the day threads. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting a role description, for example, is not allowed. (One exception for this game: if you’re pre-writing RP stuff with your partner in your chat, you can use that verbatim.)
  • As mentioned above, all game-related conversation must stop when twilight happens, whether or not the mod is around to call it.
  • Do not discuss the game outside the game threads.
  • There will be an official Vote Thread (usually the first comment of the day). Only votes in the Vote Thread will be counted.
  • If the vote is tied at Twilight, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.
  • Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement. Try to make at least a few game related posts each game day.
  • Roleplay is encouraged, but isn’t required.
  • Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.
  • VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated.”
Spreadsheet

Vote Spreadsheet

  • The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.
  • If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.

Players

  1. Mrs Hunts Man Spider (Hoho / Queequeg)
  2. Marlowe Goat Scroodem & Good (Marlowe / Goat)
  3. Last Game’s Wolves (April / Josephus) – VANILLA MODEL
  4. Nac [Sic!] Tiffle (Sic / Tiff)
  5. Zoolander (Lindsay / Chum) – VANILLA MODEL
  6. Ralphroro (Grump / Ralph)
  7. SmizeBoys (Kappa / Indy) – NIGEL BARKER
  8. Schrodinger’s Teen (Owen / Spooky) – MISS J
  9. Mega Stripe! (MSD / Jake) – WOLF
  10. Jean-Claude LaDamb (Adam / Lamb) – VANILLA MODEL
  11. BigBadCrabBorg (Wasp/ Bresson)

Twilight will be at 3pm Eastern / Noon Pacific on Saturday, February 5.
Today is KiLo (Kill a Wolf or Lose)

