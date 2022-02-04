Werewolf 175: America’s Next Top HYDRA – Day 3

“That teen was supposed to be back with the pizza an hour ago! We’re starving!”

The other models searched high and low, but Schrodinger’s Teen could not be observed. The only place left to look was the backstage dressing room, and there they were: a pair of legs in fabulous white heels, sticking out from under the dress rack.

Schrodinger’s Teen (Owen/Spooky) was MISS J

Next to the teen in the slowly expanding pool of blood was a “YASS” pizza box. In their last moments they had managed to scrawl something on the cardboard:

𝓰𝓪𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓼, 𝓼𝓶𝓲𝔃𝓮𝓫𝓸𝔂𝓼, 𝓼𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓹𝓮

Roles

3 Disgruntled Former Contestants (Wolves) – The wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated wolf. Wolves win when their numbers are equal to Town.

– The wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated wolf. Wolves win when their numbers are equal to Town. 8 4 Town Nigel Barker (Watcher) – Never misses a shot. Chooses a player to watch each night, and will learn the name(s) of anyone that targets the watched player with a night action. Cannot watch the same player two nights in a row. Miss J (Friendly Neighbor N0+) – Loves to offer his services as a runway coach. Chooses a player each night to reveal their alignment to. Starts on Night 0 aka before Day 1 begins. Upon their death, their list of targets is made public. 6 3 Vanilla Models



The Game

If you have any questions at all, feel free to message Nate on discord.

The game consists of Day and Night phases. During the Day, there will be a post here at the Avocado in which you may speak freely amongst yourselves. Together, you will vote on a player to remove from the game (or “day kill” for short).

The Day phase will end either at the pre-designated Twilight time, or when more than 50% of remaining players have voted for the same person. Whichever event triggers twilight, all game-related conversation should stop immediately.

The Night phase begins immediately after the result of the Day’s vote is posted. During this time, those with night actions will submit these actions to me in a private chat.

Day Phases will be roughly 36 hours and Night Phases will be roughly 12 hours. I will tag you all to alert you when a new day has begun.

Important Rules

No Editing or Deleting Comments for Any Reason – This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post.

– This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post. Do not quote anything said in the private chats directly in the day threads. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting a role description, for example, is not allowed. (One exception for this game: if you’re pre-writing RP stuff with your partner in your chat, you can use that verbatim.)

As mentioned above, all game-related conversation must stop when twilight happens, whether or not the mod is around to call it.

Do not discuss the game outside the game threads.

There will be an official Vote Thread (usually the first comment of the day). Only votes in the Vote Thread will be counted.

If the vote is tied at Twilight, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement. Try to make at least a few game related posts each game day.

Roleplay is encouraged, but isn’t required.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated.”

Spreadsheet

Vote Spreadsheet

The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.

Players

Mrs Hunts Man Spider (Hoho / Queequeg) Marlowe Goat Scroodem & Good (Marlowe / Goat) Last Game’s Wolves (April / Josephus) – VANILLA MODEL Nac [Sic!] Tiffle (Sic / Tiff) Zoolander (Lindsay / Chum) – VANILLA MODEL Ralphroro (Grump / Ralph) SmizeBoys (Kappa / Indy) Schrodinger’s Teen (Owen / Spooky) – MISS J Mega Stripe! (MSD / Jake) Jean-Claude LaDamb ( Adam / Lamb ) – VANILLA MODEL BigBadCrabBorg ( Wasp/ Bresson)

Twilight will be at 3pm Eastern / Noon Pacific on Saturday, February 5.

Today is KiLo (Kill a Wolf or Lose)

Day 1

Day 2

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...