The Eagleman Night Thread Has Got Something For You

For the last couple of weeks, the internet has been going a Baby Yoda level of nuts over expressing its adoration of Eagly, the lovable eagle pal on Peacemaker who is capable of giving great hugs.



But long before Eagly, there was another proud superhero eagle out there bringing order and justice to the world…and low insurance rates.

This is everything I love about bad local TV commercials. It’s insultingly stupid, it has absolutely horrendous production values, atrocious acting…and, of course, it’s hilarious as all fuck. The internet needs more commercial heroes like Eagleman, a seemingly male giant eagle who is somehow capable of laying eggs.



Have a great night filled with LOW RATES, Avocados!

