Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 19

Group 17 Results

Spoiler 65.00% Super Mario 3D World World Bowser 55.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Sins of the Father, Sins of the Son 50.00% I Am Setsuna Path of Redemption 45.00% Invisible, Inc. Sankaku Corporation 45.00% BattleBlock Theater Wicked Mummy 45.00% Monopoly Plus Game Over 45.00% Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture An Early Harvest 45.00% Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows Out Of The Shadows 40.00% Diaries of the Spaceport Janitor Pray for Luck 40.00% Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk [Green Blood] 40.00% Deadbolt Defunktorum™ 35.00% Splatoon Lobby 35.00% Thumper Horizon 35.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Adventure Begins 30.00% Mighty Switch Force 2 Final Boss 30.00% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Menu 30.00% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth The Ending Has Lots of Coffee 30.00% The Flame in The Flood What We Leave Behind 25.00% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Galactic★GAL-ACT 25.00% World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor Visions of the Prophet 25.00% Fire Emblem Fates Destiny, Help Us 25.00% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Fish in the Sea 20.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Festival Plaza (Day) 15.00% Rise of the Tomb Raider Main Theme [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 19 will be active until Friday February 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 18 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 20 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 19 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 19 is open until Friday February 4th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...