Character Spotlight – Two-Face

Yesterday was 02/02/22 – so this week’s discussion is about Harvey Dent aka Two-Face.

District Attorney Dent has been shown in media working with both Commissioner Gordon and Batman to help bring criminals to justice, especially mobsters trying to take over Gotham City. Dent would end up getting acid thrown in his face, scarring him and giving birth to his villainous alter ego Two-Face. Billy Dee Williams, Tommy Lee Jones, and Aaron Eckhart brought Dent to life on the big screen. Beloved Night Court actor Richard Moll voiced Dent/Two-Face on Batman: The Animated Series.

Where does Two-Face rank on your list of Batman Rogues Gallery members? What is your favorite comic book arc featuring Two-Face? Which live action version of Two-Face is your favorite? Do you consider Two-Face a one note villain or one of Batman’s greatest adversaries?

Here is a video from my friend Bearded Comic Bro and his profile on Two-Face.

Thanks for stopping by to chat!

