Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 18

Spoiler 65.00% Tales of Zestria Testing the Passionate Bonds [Go Shiina] 55.00% Persona 5 Beneath the Mask 55.00% Persona 5 Life Will Change 55.00% Final Fantasy XV Somnus [Instrumental] [Yoko Shimomura] 55.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Camp Ichigaya 50.00% Ar Nosurge Everything Will Get Distorted Soon 50.00% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Persona 4 Reincarnation Like a Dream Come True 50.00% Sonic: After The Sequel What a Mansion – For Moon Mansion Act 1 40.00% Dragon’s Crown Map [Eumyth] 40.00% Device 6 Code Erotica 40.00% Stardew Valley The Sun Can Bend an Orange Sky 35.00% Deadbolt The Banality of Eternity 35.00% Super Mario 3D World Fort Fire Bros. 35.00% Contrast House on Fire (ft. Laura Ellis) 35.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Harvest Hazards 30.00% Super Mario 3D World The Great Tower Showdown 2 25.00% Rayman Legends Gloo Gloo 25.00% BattleBlock Theater Tenorius 25.00% Apotheon Trojan Shores 25.00% Mighty Switch Force 2 Tally Screen (Good Night and I Love You Mix) 25.00% The Wolf Among Us Funeral Crashers 20.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Fallen Empire Valkorion, the Eternal Emperor 20.00% Stella Glow Reddened Galaxy 20.00% Pokémon X & Y Snowbelle City [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 18 will be active until Thursday February 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 19 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 18 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

