Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 18

Group 16 Results
|65.00%
|Tales of Zestria
|Testing the Passionate Bonds [Go Shiina]
|55.00%
|Persona 5
|Beneath the Mask
|55.00%
|Persona 5
|Life Will Change
|55.00%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Somnus [Instrumental] [Yoko Shimomura]
|55.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Camp Ichigaya
|50.00%
|Ar Nosurge
|Everything Will Get Distorted Soon
|50.00%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Persona 4 Reincarnation Like a Dream Come True
|50.00%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|What a Mansion – For Moon Mansion Act 1
|40.00%
|Dragon’s Crown
|Map [Eumyth]
|40.00%
|Device 6
|Code Erotica
|40.00%
|Stardew Valley
|The Sun Can Bend an Orange Sky
|35.00%
|Deadbolt
|The Banality of Eternity
|35.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Fort Fire Bros.
|35.00%
|Contrast
|House on Fire (ft. Laura Ellis)
|35.00%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Harvest Hazards
|30.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|The Great Tower Showdown 2
|25.00%
|Rayman Legends
|Gloo Gloo
|25.00%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Tenorius
|25.00%
|Apotheon
|Trojan Shores
|25.00%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Tally Screen (Good Night and I Love You Mix)
|25.00%
|The Wolf Among Us
|Funeral Crashers
|20.00%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Fallen Empire
|Valkorion, the Eternal Emperor
|20.00%
|Stella Glow
|Reddened Galaxy
|20.00%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Snowbelle City
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 18 will be active until Thursday February 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 19 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 18 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 18 is open until Thursday February 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific