Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Live Chat 2/2/22

Rage Against the Machines

With the help of Eobard Thawne, the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider. The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara tries to negotiate which doesn’t go as planned. Seemingly out of options, Gwyn rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary helps Astra realize what she is side lining Gideon from the mission.

Broken Toys

Just when it seems things can’t get worse… Batwoman’s identity is once again at risk of being exposed, and some of Gotham’s most villainous unite. Sophie joins Luke on a mission and Alice gets into Mary’s head

