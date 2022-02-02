dril Tweet Tournament Quarter-Finals

Let’s see what made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: Fucking Moron (76) vs. ONE LAST REP (7)

Match 2: Candles (55) vs. keep screaming “Shut The Fuck Up” (32)

Match 3: blocked blocked blocked (65) vs. Fogle (14)

Match 4: ISIL (71) vs. Greatest Forum Thread (15)

Match 5: Corn Cob (52) vs. “LOG OFF” (30)

Match 6: Betsy Ross (71) vs. Pringles (12)

Match 14: Skeleton War (45) vs. Drunk Driving (40)

Match 8: Racism Dial (57) vs. N-word frequency (25)

Some sweet stats:

Tweet with least votes to progress to the next round – Skeleton War (45) in an extremely close match against Drunk Driving (40), which was also the tweet with the most votes to be eliminated.

Biggest beatdown – Fucking Moron (76) beat ONE LAST REP (7) by a whopping 69 votes.

Voting ends 4 February, 9PM EDT

