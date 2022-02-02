The Sundew Night Thread

February 2 is World Wetlands Day. So lets have a look at my favorite wetland plant: the sundew. The sundew (or Drosera capensis) grows long leaves covered in thin hairs. Each hair produces drops of sticky red nectar. When an insect lands to consume the nectar it gets trapped. Then the leaf curls up around the insect and its fate is sealed.

Sundews come in various shapes. They grow in wetlands across the globe in soils lacking nitrogen. You can raise a sundew as a houseplant in a terrarium or humid location.

Can I deliver us a river of sundew?

Careful, it’s carnivorous, a little just won’t do Encanto

Happy night thread!

