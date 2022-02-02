Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Feb. 2

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Emma, a consultant, was impressed by the world’s largest cedar bucket;

Ben, an artist & art professor, met his wife in the Hall of Clocks; and

Scott, a software developer, is in a bagpipe band. Scott is a one-day champ with winnings of $28,800.

Jeopardy! round

AUSTRALIANA // IN MY WORDS // MLB TEAM NAMES, DEFINED // CAR”Z”// WELL, IT’S GROUNDHOG DAY // AGAIN

DD1 – $400 – AGAIN – The first use of “instant” this was during the 1963 Army-Navy football game (Emma won $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Scott $5,800, Ben $1,000, Emma $5,000.

Double Jeopardy!

SONGS ON MY PLAY LIST // THE LEADER IN BETWEEN // POETRY // YOU’RE THE DOG // ALLITERATIVE GEOGRAPHY // “AD” IT UP

DD2 – $1,200 – POETRY – This pair of adjectives describes how the narrator of “The Raven” pondered “over many a quaint & curious volume of forgotten lore” (Ben lost $1,400 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ALLITERATIVE GEOGRAPHY – This city was once the capital of the United Provinces of Central America (On both DDs he found, Ben had less than the maximum clue value, and was not advised he could bet that amount. On DD3, he asked if he could bet $2,000, did so and was correct.)

Scores going into FJ: Scott $17,000, Ben $6,800, Emma $12,200.

Final Jeopardy!

RECENT TV – The credits on “The Queen’s Gambit” included this man as “special consultant”

Emma and Ben were correct, with Emma adding $10,000 to win with $22,200.

By wagering $0, Ben gave up a chance to win if both opponents had missed, and did cost himself second place plus an extra $1,000. Meanwhile, although Emma’s $10,000 wager worked out well in the end, that large bet size forced her to be correct on FJ in order to win.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Staying within the same state might have helped the contestants identify the baseball team name that reflects stealing a player from Philadelphia in 1890, the Pirates.

Judging the producers: Keeping with the recent trend started by the Manning and Wahlberg clues, for a clue about the President between Cleveland and Cleveland, Harrison was accepted without calling for a BMS.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is replay? DD2 – What is weak and weary? DD3 – What is San Salvador? FJ – Who is Kasparov?

