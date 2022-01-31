Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 31

Here are today’s contestants:

Riley, a student, went into biology after not becoming a Rockette;

Matthew, a high school history teacher, continues a family tradition by reading to his son; and

Jay, an engineer, finally stopped avoiding meeting his wife. Jay is a one-day champ with winnings of $13.600.

Jeopardy! round

BIG NAMES ON CAMPUS // FROM BOOK TO TV // STATE CAPITAL HISTORY // STUPID ANSWERS // BALLET // ENDS IN A SILENT T

DD1 – $600 – FROM BOOK TO TV – “Bastogne” was an episode of this war-set miniseries based on Stephen Ambrose’s book (Riley was advised she could bet up to $1,000, but only wagered the $200 she had on the board and missed.)

Scores going into DJ: Jay $4,400, Matthew $4,600, Riley $1,800.

Double Jeopardy!

OUTLAWS // PSYCHOLOGY LITERATURE // ALLITERATIONS // SURNAMES // MUSIC BIOPIC SUBJECTS // ON THE “M”AP

DD2 – $2,000 – ON THE “M”AP – Known for coffee before 1917, this Venezuelan port city struck oil & became a big deal (Jay was leading with $5,600 and doubled up.)

DD3 – $1,200 – SURNAMES – The name Chevrolet goes back to a word for this animal, or perhaps one who kept them (Very late in the round, Matthew lost $3,000 from his score of $12,600 vs. $16,400 for Jay.)

Scores going into FJ: Jay $16,400, Matthew $10,400, Riley $200.

Final Jeopardy!

WOMEN WHO WRITE – Mimicking her style, a 1912 rejection note read: “Only one look, only one look is enough. Hardly one copy would sell here. Hardly one”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Jay dropped $4,401 to win with $11,999 for a two-day total of $25,599.

Note that if Matthew had been correct on DD3, he likely would have been tied with Jay going into FJ. Then if Jay and Metthew both bet it all to defend against each other, Riley would have had a chance to win with $200 or less if she decided not to go all in.

Odds and Ends

Judging the writers: I thought the rule of STUPID ANSWERS was that the response can be found in the clue, but the closest the clue for “hammock” came was including a reference to “Hammacher Schlemmer”, so I guess sound-alike words are also fair game.

Judging the producers: This makes three straight days with a long opening sequence involving clips from previous shows, with leftovers each time. Also, we had another instance where they accepted just a last name when a “be more specific” should have been requested (“Wahlberg”).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Band of Brothers”? DD2 – What is Maracaibo? DD3 – What are goats? FJ – Who was Gertrude Stein?

