dril Tweet Tournament Round 2

Let’s see what made it!
Match 1: Fucking Moron (59) vs. Celebs (10)
Match 2: ONE LAST REP (35) vs. Fool proof plan (34)
Match 3: Candles (67) vs. Motorcycle (7)
Match 4: keep screaming “Shut The Fuck Up” (63) vs. no (6)
Match 5: Fogle (47) vs. “Fat Angel” (11)
Match 6: blocked blocked blocked (42) vs. Hollering (33)
Match 7: Greatest Forum Thread (43) vs. Jealous of your Good Posts (26)
Match 8: ISIL (62) vs. Smacks Of Gender (19)
Match 9: Corn Cob (54) vs. Pube Supply (12)
Match 10: “LOG OFF” (61) vs. Restroom stats (12)
Match 11: Pringles (55) vs. Tuxedo (19)
Match 12: Betsy Ross (73) vs. Turd (3)
Match 13: Drunk Driving (58) vs. dumbass and wise man (18)
Match 14: Skeleton War (57) vs. troll bait (19)
Match 15: N-word frequency (46) vs. Hyenas & Ghouls (22)
Match 16: Racism Dial (57) vs. Meter Reader (10)
Some sweet stats:
Tweet with lowest votes to progress to the next round – ONE LAST REP (35) in an extremely close match against Fool proof plan (34), which was also the tweet with the most votes to be eliminated.
Biggest beatdown – Betsy Ross (73) beat Turd (53) by a whopping 70 votes.
Voting ends 2 February, 9PM EDT