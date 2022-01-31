dril Tweet Tournament Round 2

Let’s see what made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: Fucking Moron (59) vs. Celebs (10)

Match 2: ONE LAST REP (35) vs. Fool proof plan (34)

Match 3: Candles (67) vs. Motorcycle (7)

Match 4: keep screaming “Shut The Fuck Up” (63) vs. no (6)

Match 5: Fogle (47) vs. “Fat Angel” (11)

Match 6: blocked blocked blocked (42) vs. Hollering (33)

Match 7: Greatest Forum Thread (43) vs. Jealous of your Good Posts (26)

Match 8: ISIL (62) vs. Smacks Of Gender (19)

Match 9: Corn Cob (54) vs. Pube Supply (12)

Match 10: “LOG OFF” (61) vs. Restroom stats (12)

Match 11: Pringles (55) vs. Tuxedo (19)

Match 12: Betsy Ross (73) vs. Turd (3)

Match 13: Drunk Driving (58) vs. dumbass and wise man (18)

Match 14: Skeleton War (57) vs. troll bait (19)

Match 15: N-word frequency (46) vs. Hyenas & Ghouls (22)

Match 16: Racism Dial (57) vs. Meter Reader (10)

Some sweet stats:

Tweet with lowest votes to progress to the next round – ONE LAST REP (35) in an extremely close match against Fool proof plan (34), which was also the tweet with the most votes to be eliminated.

Biggest beatdown – Betsy Ross (73) beat Turd (53) by a whopping 70 votes.

Voting ends 2 February, 9PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...