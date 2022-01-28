Man-Bat Day Thread (1/28)

Dr. Kirk Langstrom is a scientist that worked on a formula that would give humans bat sonar sense. He drank the untested serum and ended up accidently turning himself in a… Man-Bat!

What’s with all of these scientists testing their formulas and serums on themselves? You think they’d be smart enough not to do something so rash!

Man-Bat’s first appearance is in Detective Comics #400.

Man-Bat’s first appearance in media outside of comics is the pilot episode of Batman: The Animated Series, voiced by actor Marc Singer. Although its the pilot, it was aired third during Season 1.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite mad scientist in pop culture. Bonus points if you can name one that accidently transforms themselves into a creature or monster.

