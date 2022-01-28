All Things Cricket: January 28th

- Just a very quick one today. I had no time this afternoon and I was just watching the Women’s Ashes when the rain started so now I have a minute. Speaking of the #WAshes, it was shaping up to be a good one. Australia managed 337/9d and had England on the ropes. To the rescue came Heather Knight, whose brilliant 168* has England back in the contest, trailing only by 52 and with Australia down 2 wickets in their second innings on some great bowling by Katharine Brunt. The radar is screaming DRAW as I look at my Weather Channel app, which is a layer I didn’t know it had.
- BBL11 saw Perch Scorchers beat about 2/3 of Sydney Sixers in the final. Various Sixers were hurt, had COVID, or, in the case of Steve Smith, not allowed to play after missing the entire regular season. It was Perth’s 4th BBL title.
- Northern Districts will play Canterbury on the men’s side of the Super Smash finals, and Wellington will play Otago on the women’s side. There is no surer thing than Wellington Blaze. There, if they lose, it’s my fault.
- The Windies are up 2-1 in the 5-match T20 series with England. So, neither red ball nor white ball seem to be England’s specialty. Maybe the color of the ball isn’t the issue.
- The PSL is underway. Defending champs Multan won the opener against Karachi, and Peshawar beat Quetta.
- The USA Women U19 team beat the Windward Islands in 3 out of 4 T20 matches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This is the first ever tour for U19 women from the USA, and they made it a good one. Congratulations!
- Ok, that’s it. Fill in some more while you watch it rain in Canberra.