The Night Thread of DOA Doing TCB by BTO

Whether you prefer the original, wish they’d just get to the “workin’ overtime” part already, or could happily go the rest of your life without ever hearing “TCB” again, I think that the world is just a slightly better place because this exists. See Joey Shithead and Co. annihilate corruption, disease, war, greed and a dictator – all while on ice skates! Plus Randy Bachman appears in the video as the good guys’ coach, so obviously the whole thing had his seal of approval. And a shout-out to YouTube user bobby4000, both for uploading this video back in 2006 and coming up with that inspired choice of title. Good vibes all around.

