RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14: Episode 4 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14!

This week, in their first acting challenge of the season, the queens must create iconic moments for a Drag Race Supertease extended trailer. Who will impress guest judge, comedian Loni Love? Let’s find out!

Don’t forget to stick around for Untucked after the episode!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

