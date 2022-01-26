Lying Cat Day Thread (01/26)

First Appearance – Saga #1
Known Associate – The Will
Powers – “the ability to target lies when they are deliberate and will respond by simply saying “Lying.” “
Saga returns to comic shelves today after a loooong hiatus. We discussed Saga last week in the Comic Book Chat.
Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite cat in pop culture.
Feel free to post some pictures of your cats in the comment section. I’m sure Nonsequiturcat’s Tim could give Lying Cat a run for her money.
Have a great Wednesday and be sure to submit your Top Ten list for Immortan Scott‘s Avocado Sight and Sound.
