Lying Cat Day Thread (01/26)

First Appearance – Saga #1

Known Associate – The Will

Powers – “the ability to target lies when they are deliberate and will respond by simply saying “Lying.” “

Saga returns to comic shelves today after a loooong hiatus. We discussed Saga last week in the Comic Book Chat.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite cat in pop culture.

Feel free to post some pictures of your cats in the comment section. I’m sure Nonsequiturcat’s Tim could give Lying Cat a run for her money.

Have a great Wednesday and be sure to submit your Top Ten list for Immortan Scott‘s Avocado Sight and Sound.

