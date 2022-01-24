Avocado Sight & Sound Year VI

It’s that time of the year again, where I harangue everyone until they throw together a top 10 movies list. I was feeling extra masochistic, so I made the rules more complex for me this year:

1.) Your ballot can only contain 10 titles; no more, no less.

2.) That being said, if you want to put a while series down, you can. However, it won’t count as a whole. You can put the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy down but each individual film will only get .33 points.

3.) Twin Peaks: The Return is not a movie.

4.) More of a suggestion than a rule but listing films in this format will make things easy for me: “[Film Title] directed by [Director(s)], [Year]. Also, listing the films in alphabetical order would help too.

5.) As always, obvious joke ballots won’t be counted.

6.) This one is important, so I’m going to bold it: There is to be no mocking of other people’s picks. This is supposed to be fun and this shit isn’t fun at all, so don’t do it.

7.) The only criteria for your list should be “films you like the most.”

To get you all started, here’s my ballot:

-2001: A Space Odyssey directed by Stanley Kubrick, 1968

-Citizen Kane directed by Orson Welles, 1941

-The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola, 1972

-Mulholland Drive directed by David Lynch, 2001

-Raiders of the Lost Ark directed by Steven Spielberg, 1981

-Singin’ in the Rain directed by Stanley Donen & Gene Kelly, 1952

-Sunrise directed by F.W. Murnau, 1927

-Taxi Driver directed by Martin Scorsese, 1976

-Tokyo Story directed by Yasujirō Ozu, 1953

-Vertigo directed by Alfred Hitchcock, 1958

The deadline is February 14th.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...