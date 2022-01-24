Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 11

Group 9 & 10 Results
|65.22%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Credit Roll
|56.52%
|Guacamelee!
|Caverna del Pollo
|56.52%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Kitties!
|47.83%
|Heaven Variant
|HV Theme [80’s Mix]
|47.83%
|Risk of Rain
|Cyclogenesis
|39.13%
|The Wolf Among Us
|Opening Credits
|39.13%
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|Finding Sein
|39.13%
|VA-11 Hall-A
|Umemoto
|39.13%
|Axiom Verge
|Vital Tide
|39.13%
|No Man’s Sky
|Blueprint for a Slow Machine
|39.13%
|Yaiba: NInja Gaiden Z
|Main Theme
|34.78%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Chaos
|34.78%
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|I would have created a Paradise
|34.78%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|To Grasp Tomorrow
|34.78%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Tie a link of ARCUS!
|34.78%
|Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows
|The Battle Within
|34.78%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|The Final 13 Days
|30.43%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Sunset Prism
|26.09%
|Gray Matter [Steam]
|David’s Theme [Piano- Robert Holmes]
|26.09%
|Mighty No. 9
|Burning Military Base (Military Base Stage)
|17.39%
|Apotheon
|The Deer
|17.39%
|Yakuza 0
|t u s k [Hidenori Shoji]
|17.39%
|King’s Quest
|Good Knight Stories
|13.04%
|Hand of Fate
|Oscillation
|66.67%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Tombtorial
|61.90%
|Pony Island
|Beelzebub
|57.14%
|Mario Kart 8
|Dragon Driftway
|52.38%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|The Afterblaze
|52.38%
|Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
|Twilight Juvenile [Kazunori Ashizawa]
|52.38%
|Velocity 2x
|Frontier
|47.62%
|Shuttle Rush
|Rush for Your Life
|47.62%
|Mushihimesama HD
|To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki]
|42.86%
|Deadbolt
|Ashes to Ashes, to Ashes (to Ashes)
|42.86%
|Oxenfree
|Lost (Prologue)
|42.86%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Encounter! Punk Guy
|38.10%
|Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
|Irrepressible Dignity
|33.33%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Irate Eight (Chase)
|33.33%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Cyllage City
|33.33%
|Freedom Planet
|Rage Ravine
|28.57%
|Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns
|Tarir, The Forgotten City
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Torn from the Heavens
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Imagination
|28.57%
|Zero Time Dilemma
|Placidity 2nd Mix
|28.57%
|Persona 5
|Restlessness
|23.81%
|Grim Dawn
|They Come
|23.81%
|Terraria
|Alternate Day
|19.05%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|Ghost Rule [DECO * 27]
|9.52%
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|Opening Credits
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 10 is open until Sunday January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific