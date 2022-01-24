Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 11

Group 9 & 10 Results

65.22% Super Mario 3D World Credit Roll
56.52% Guacamelee! Caverna del Pollo
56.52% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Kitties!
47.83% Heaven Variant HV Theme [80’s Mix]
47.83% Risk of Rain Cyclogenesis
39.13% The Wolf Among Us Opening Credits
39.13% Ori and the Blind Forest Finding Sein
39.13% VA-11 Hall-A Umemoto
39.13% Axiom Verge Vital Tide
39.13% No Man’s Sky Blueprint for a Slow Machine
39.13% Yaiba: NInja Gaiden Z Main Theme
34.78% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Chaos
34.78% Assassin’s Creed Syndicate I would have created a Paradise
34.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel To Grasp Tomorrow
34.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Tie a link of ARCUS!
34.78% Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows The Battle Within
34.78% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Final 13 Days
30.43% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Sunset Prism
26.09% Gray Matter [Steam] David’s Theme [Piano- Robert Holmes]
26.09% Mighty No. 9 Burning Military Base (Military Base Stage)
17.39% Apotheon The Deer
17.39% Yakuza 0 t u s k [Hidenori Shoji]
17.39% King’s Quest Good Knight Stories
13.04% Hand of Fate Oscillation
Group 9
66.67% Crypt of the NecroDancer Tombtorial
61.90% Pony Island Beelzebub
57.14% Mario Kart 8 Dragon Driftway
52.38% Mighty Switch Force 2 The Afterblaze
52.38% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Twilight Juvenile [Kazunori Ashizawa]
52.38% Velocity 2x Frontier
47.62% Shuttle Rush Rush for Your Life
47.62% Mushihimesama HD To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki]
42.86% Deadbolt Ashes to Ashes, to Ashes (to Ashes)
42.86% Oxenfree Lost (Prologue)
42.86% Pokémon X & Y Encounter! Punk Guy
38.10% Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness Irrepressible Dignity
33.33% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Irate Eight (Chase)
33.33% Pokémon X & Y Cyllage City
33.33% Freedom Planet Rage Ravine
28.57% Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Tarir, The Forgotten City
28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Torn from the Heavens
28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Imagination
28.57% Zero Time Dilemma Placidity 2nd Mix
28.57% Persona 5 Restlessness
23.81% Grim Dawn They Come
23.81% Terraria Alternate Day
19.05% Project DIVA Arcade Ghost Rule [DECO * 27]
9.52% Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Opening Credits
Group 10

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

