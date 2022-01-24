Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 11

Group 9 & 10 Results

Spoiler 65.22% Super Mario 3D World Credit Roll 56.52% Guacamelee! Caverna del Pollo 56.52% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Kitties! 47.83% Heaven Variant HV Theme [80’s Mix] 47.83% Risk of Rain Cyclogenesis 39.13% The Wolf Among Us Opening Credits 39.13% Ori and the Blind Forest Finding Sein 39.13% VA-11 Hall-A Umemoto 39.13% Axiom Verge Vital Tide 39.13% No Man’s Sky Blueprint for a Slow Machine 39.13% Yaiba: NInja Gaiden Z Main Theme 34.78% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Chaos 34.78% Assassin’s Creed Syndicate I would have created a Paradise 34.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel To Grasp Tomorrow 34.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Tie a link of ARCUS! 34.78% Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows The Battle Within 34.78% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Final 13 Days 30.43% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Sunset Prism 26.09% Gray Matter [Steam] David’s Theme [Piano- Robert Holmes] 26.09% Mighty No. 9 Burning Military Base (Military Base Stage) 17.39% Apotheon The Deer 17.39% Yakuza 0 t u s k [Hidenori Shoji] 17.39% King’s Quest Good Knight Stories 13.04% Hand of Fate Oscillation Group 9 66.67% Crypt of the NecroDancer Tombtorial 61.90% Pony Island Beelzebub 57.14% Mario Kart 8 Dragon Driftway 52.38% Mighty Switch Force 2 The Afterblaze 52.38% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Twilight Juvenile [Kazunori Ashizawa] 52.38% Velocity 2x Frontier 47.62% Shuttle Rush Rush for Your Life 47.62% Mushihimesama HD To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki] 42.86% Deadbolt Ashes to Ashes, to Ashes (to Ashes) 42.86% Oxenfree Lost (Prologue) 42.86% Pokémon X & Y Encounter! Punk Guy 38.10% Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness Irrepressible Dignity 33.33% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Irate Eight (Chase) 33.33% Pokémon X & Y Cyllage City 33.33% Freedom Planet Rage Ravine 28.57% Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Tarir, The Forgotten City 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Torn from the Heavens 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Imagination 28.57% Zero Time Dilemma Placidity 2nd Mix 28.57% Persona 5 Restlessness 23.81% Grim Dawn They Come 23.81% Terraria Alternate Day 19.05% Project DIVA Arcade Ghost Rule [DECO * 27] 9.52% Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Opening Credits Group 10 [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 10 is open until Sunday January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...