Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (January 26, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Last week I discovered that I had completely missed the fact that the Shirobako movie is now streaming. In fact, it has been for a while! I don’t know how I missed this, but I watched it right away and absolutely loved it. So today I’m sharing this info with all of you in case there’s anyone else who didn’t know this delightful movie is just out there, waiting to be watched.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

