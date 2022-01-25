Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 25

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Maria, a managing director & illustrator, has a book out about art hiding in plain sight;

John, a biology professor, whose daughter has impeccable timing with her “babbling”; and

Amy, an engineering manager, will find out of passing Matt helps or hurts in the ToC. Amy is a 39-day champ with winnings of $1,319,800.

Jeopardy! round

SEE LIFE // NATIONAL ANTHEM LYRICS // SIGNS OF THE ZODIAC // WOMEN IN POLITICS // SPORTS ON TV // TIME TO GET A “HEAD”

DD1 – $600 – NATIONAL ANTHEM LYRICS – “With glowing hearts we see thee rise, the True North strong & free” (Amy won $2,400 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Amy $14,600, John $2,200, Maria $1,400.

Double Jeopardy!

“C” LIFE // BOOKS WITH HORSEPOWER // FRENCH ART & ARTISTS // THIS WILL FLOOR YOU // MOVIES THAT MENTION THEIR TITLES // A QUICK & DIRTY CATEGORY

DD2 – $800 – FRENCH ART & ARTISTS – Rodin’s sculpture “The Thinker” was originally conceived as a representation of this poet gazing at the gates of Hell (Amy won $5,000 from her total of $15,000 vs. $2,200 for John.)

DD3 – $800 – BOOKS WITH HORSEPOWER – Tom Booker is the title cowboy whose voice can calm wild stallions & whose touch can heal broken spirits (John, playing for second money, lost $1,500 from his score of $3,000 vs. $2,600 for Maria.)

Amy quickly found DD2 in DJ and pretty much closed the door right there, sailing into FJ at $38,000 vs. $2,200 for Maria and $1,500 for John.

Final Jeopardy!

SEA LIFE- In 2018 National Geographic reported that half of this was dead, “akin to a forest after a devastating fire”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Amy made back the $25,000 she dropped on yesterday’s FJ, winning with $63,000, her second-highest total so far. She is now a 40-day champ with winnings of $1,382,800.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one recognized a photo of ESPN personality and host of the sports quiz show “2 Minute Drill”, Kenny Mayne.

Ken’s Korner: He “would not want to be playing Amy Schneider right now”. Can you blame him?

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Canada? DD2 – Who was Dante? DD3 – What is “The Horse Whisperer”? FJ – What is the Great Barrier Reef?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...