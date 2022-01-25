Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Shura (she/her), a musician

In the news,

Unapologetically Queer Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Has Died

LGBTQ+ Progress Under Biden Major But Incomplete, Says New Report

The Fashion World Mourns the Passing of Trailblazing Editor André Leon Talley

The project of the day is the Hercules and the Love Affair self titled album.

