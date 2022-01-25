Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (1/25)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

Movies these days are typically 2-3 hour long affairs. Sometimes they’re four hours and don’t ever include intermissions. Even that length is sometimes isn’t enough. A lot of stories have too many characters, too many plot lines, and the constraints of a modern film just doesn’t have the breathing room for a proper adaptation.

In this day of prestige TV, it’s easier than ever to go beyond a movie’s runtime to a 10-hour long story broken up into 1 hour long chunks. It’s potentially a better option than being forced to wrap up too quickly or to hope against all hope that you’ve left enough goodwill to get a sequel greenlit.

Who wants a new Star Wars movie when a TV series can look just as good?

It also might be a great idea if your movie has about, say, 10 characters. A series may be a better format to explore their backstories, right? Especially when your parent company has a streaming service they’re currently pushing by airing several series set in the same shared universe. Just a thought.

Today’s bonus prompt: what movie would have been better as a TV series?

Next week: riveting performances

