Tuesday’s politics thread remembers boredom wistfully.

I would like to live in less interesting times now, please. Anybody else? Personally, still wrangling a huge work thing (and trying not to scream “I BLOODY TOLD YOU SO, AND HAVE BEEN TELLING YOU SO FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS I FEEL LIKE FREAKING CASSANDRA!), wrangling a Covid issue (no, I do not want to go on vacation and share a house with someone who “feels fine” but has been testing positive for Covid for the past however many days), and wrangling just general LIFE into submission. I’m freaking exhausted. And news just keeps happening. How rude.

This is an incredibly long thread describing in detail all the ways The Idiot has fucked around in NY that the NYAG has found out about. Actually, this thread (actually 3 threads) only talks about 7 of the things that the NYAG decided to let us find out about because The Idiot whined that she was only going after him for political purposes. Which gave her free rein to show some of her cards.

THREAD PART 1 NYAG FILING: At one point, I had posited that what was most important about obtaining the Mazars documents wasn't trump's actual tax returns, but the documentation and testimony showing intent to defraud. The new filing from NYAG confirms that, in part. 1/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 19, 2022

He is so very fucked in NY. So is Ivanka, for that matter.

Anyhoo, in more stuff that just so rudely happened:

NEW: The Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia has granted a request by the local district attorney to impanel a special grand jury for the DA’s investigation into former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) January 24, 2022

So this is rilly, rilly, rilly, like RILLY bad too. Because this one happened on tape. And Raffensberger can be compelled to testify in front of a special grand jury, something he said he would not do without a subpoena. Law folks need to check me on that though.

And the hot mic heard round the world, which sent GOP-ers to clutch their pearls on their fainting couches (I had to scour twitter to find a tweet without the banned word in it):

There is bi-partisan agreement on what Peter Doocy is. Biden and the late John McCain agree. https://t.co/njfJt6TDXX — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) January 25, 2022

And that’s my 3. That’s plenty. So get after it folks! The fireworks factory feels pretty close now. Have that popcorn on standby. No threatening Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else. Be cool, be kind, and behave! Oh, and take out the trash. It’s getting ripe.

