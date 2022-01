Everything’s fine, when you’re in the mood for a dance…



In 4th place, “Knowing Me, Knowing You”!



In 3rd place, “Dancing Queen”!

In 2nd place, “SOS”!

And your pick for the best ABBA song, “Take a Chance On Me”!

Thanks to everyone who participated, taking a break from Song Tournaments for now, stay tuned for my next Tournament in a few days! 😉

