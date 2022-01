The Thing in the Mines

Lois reaches out to Ret. General Lane as Clark’s visions become worse during heated arguments with both Jonathan and Jordan. Meanwhile, Lana shares her frustrations with Kyle. Lastly, Natalie learns that her father didn’t follow through on a promise he made to her

Zero to Sixty

Zumbado seeks out the help of an old friend to help further his plans

Here’s the live chat

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...