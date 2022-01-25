The Night Thread of the End of the Sims Online (1/25)

So what happens when an online community ends?

The question has been on my mind recently. There are websites with active online communities that disappear when the parent site thinks that perhaps the commenting community is a liability. There are times when a website’s personality just changes because there’s a larger turnover in the editorial staff.

There are the websites that mainly linger, stuck as it is on vBulletin, its numbers dwindling as the site marches toward obsolescence. We take it for granted that these sites last forever, even if it’s not as fresh as it once was.

But what if you knew the end was coming, and you could say goodbye?

The 99 Percent Invisible did a video two years ago regarding one such ending. The Sims Online, rebranded as EA Land, was going offline in 2008. Per a statement from Electronic Arts:

Since 2002, EA Land / TSO has attracted a very special group of players and we certainly appreciate your participation in the community. The lifetime of the game has drawn to an end, and now we will be focusing on new ideas and other innovative concepts in the games arena. We would like to thank everyone who has taken part in this online community as a unique experience in the virtual world.

In its final moments, a few diehards who had established an online community there came together to be onhand as the servers were turned off.

This is what they saw.

