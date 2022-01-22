30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 22: Favorite Gen 8 Pokemon

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Our journey through the generations ends today with the most recent generation, set in Galar, inspired by the United Kingdom. This entry would prove to perhaps be the most controversial new generation to date, for the first time in the series history making it so that not every Pokemon could be brought into the game, instead focusing on a more curated set of Pokemon. “Dexit” continues to be a sore point among fans. But the games still brought in 91 new mons, continuing the trend of including regional variations of previous Pokemon. So let’s celebrate this latest batch of Pokemon (at least until Legends: Arceus comes out in a few days…) by talking about our favorite Pokemon from the 8th generation.

If you need a refresher, here’s a handy list: https://www.serebii.net/pokemon/gen8pokemon.shtml

Bonus prompt: Let’s bring it home by grumbling about the generation 8 designs we don’t love.

