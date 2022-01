Time to see what made it!

Quarter-Finals Results

Match 1: “Take a Chance On Me” (43) vs. “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” (18)

Match 2: “Dancing Queen” (45) vs. “Chiquitita” (13)

Match 3: “Knowing Me, Knowing You“ (34) vs. “Waterloo” (29)

Match 4: “SOS” (47) vs. “Ring Ring” (7)

Voting ends 23 January, 9PM EDT

