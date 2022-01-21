RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14: Episode 3 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14!

This week, the two halves of this season’s cast finally meet – and must immediately put their design skills to the test in a Double Ball challenge, stomping the runway in 42 fashion looks. Who will impress guest judge, Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu? Let’s find out!

Don’t forget to stick around for Untucked after the episode!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

