Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Live Chat 1/19/21

Lowest Common Denominator

When Gideon jumps the time machine into the Manor Dimension, which lands in Hell, and Astra realizes that a damned 90’s reality show crew sneaks into the manor causing havoc. Unbeknownst to the Legends, the reality tv crew is causing emotions to spike, and Sara and Ava share their true feelings about their roles as Co-Captains.

Meet Your Maker

Ryan, Sophie and Luke attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley’s reappearance in Gotham. At the same time, Mary feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister. Meanwhile, Jada hasn’t given up on rehabilitating Marquis and seeks the help of an old friend

