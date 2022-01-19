ABBA Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see what made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” (30) vs. “The Name of the Game” (12)

Match 2: “Take a Chance On Me” (40) vs. “Super Trouper” (12)

Match 3: “Dancing Queen” (35) vs. “Fernando” (16)

Match 4: “Chiquitita“ (17) vs. “Does Your Mother Know” (16) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 5: “Waterloo” (29) vs. “Voulex-Vous” (20)

Match 6: “Knowing Me, Knowing You“ (27) vs. “The Winner Takes It All” (19)

Match 7: “SOS” (40) vs. “Don’t Shut Me Down” (3)

Match 16: “Ring Ring” (20) vs. “Thank You for the Music” (10)

Some sweet stats:

Song with lowest votes to progress to the next round – “Chiquitita” (17) in a tie (broken by me!) against “Does Your Mother Know” (16)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Voulez-Vous” (20) against “Waterloo” (29)

Biggest beatdown – “SOS” (40) beat “Don’t Shut Me Down” (3) by a whopping 37 votes.

Voting ends 21 January, 9PM EDT

