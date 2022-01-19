30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 19: Favorite Eeveelution

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Eevee is one of the most popular Pokemon, and for good reason. In addition to being really adorable, it can also evolve into several different Pokemon under different conditions! Although Pikachu is the face of the franchise, Eevee has started to take a place alongside it in official promotions and whatnot. Are you an Eevee fan, and if so, what’s your favorite of its evolutions?

Bonus prompt: What type really needs an Eeveelution?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...