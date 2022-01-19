Color Outside the Lines: Choosing a doctor

Hello and welcome to Color Outside the Lines, a discussion space for people of color. Make sure to thank Razz Matazz for coming up with amazing topics for almost two years!

Starting February I’ll post the first 3 Wednesdays of every month, 9am EST. Please suggest prompts if you have one, I really will appreciate it.

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Prompt

You’re given the ability to regularly visit any doctor, therapist, counselor, free! What qualities would you find important? Would you prefer someone who shared your background (like race, religion, sexuality etc)? Feel free to discuss any positive or negative experiences you’ve had with medical professionals.

Prompt inspired by, All Booked Up: The Frustrations of Finding a Black Therapist By Alicia Lue

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...