Anne Brontë Night Thread

Anne Brontë was born on January 17, 1820. She was an author and poet who was somewhat overshadowed by her sisters Charlotte (author of Jane Eyre) and Emily (author of Wuthering Heights). Anne’s works include one of the first feminist novels, The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, in which a woman leaves her abusive husband with their son. Keep in mind it was written in a time when women had no property rights and no rights to sole guardianship.

Anne is also known as the more rationally-minded Brontë sister – at least in the classic Hark, A Vagrant! comic:

Anne died of tuberculosis in 1849, at age 29.

