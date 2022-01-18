AVoCADo GamesCast #79: Speedrunning the Greek Alphabet: The 2021 Year-End GamesCast

Hey folks! Sorry for the delay, but we’re finally here with the 2021 year-end GamesCast wrap-up, hosted by me, edited by The Kappa, and featuring community members 3rdstringhero, Canadave87, DashboardDough, Dramus18, LittleMac, and Science is Bad. We chat about the 2021 Game Awards, some of the year’s biggest gaming stories, and the year’s best, worst, and most surprising games.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

3:35 – The Game Awards: Ceremony and Awards

22:20 – The Game Awards: Announcements, Part 1

52:50 – The Game Awards: Project Sonic Watch 2022

53:00 – The Game Awards: Announcements, Part 2

57:15 – Abuse and Labour in the Games Industry

1:08:45 – Epic vs. Apple and Google

1:22:55 – Studio Acquisitions

1:34:55 – Community Top 3: 3rdstringhero

1:39:50 – Community Top 3: Canadave87

1:49:50 – Community Top 3: DashboardDough

1:56:00 – Community Top 3: Dramus18

2:02:35 – Community Top 3: LittleMac

2:11:55 – Community Top 3: Science is Bad

2:22:10 – Merve and The Kappa’s Top Fives

3:22:45 – Worst and Most Disappointing Games of 2021

3:47:15 – Surprises of 2021

3:54:55 – Conclusion

Content warning: Discussions of sexual misconduct

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...