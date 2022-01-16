Werewolf Crossing (#173): Day Seven

Throughout the day, villagers would visit Lloid and give him donations for construction projects. While the gyroid took his job seriously, he cared more about making friends than how many bells he collected.

He would stand in one place, excitedly waving his arms around whenever anyone approached him. Another opportunity to see an old friend, or make a new one!

As the sun rose on a winter morning, Lloid spotted a figure approaching.

Oh boy! Lloid thought. Another new friend!

APRIL was LLOID, a gyroid. He was a VILLAGER (Town).

2 Villagers

1 Nook’s Crook

A minimum of three game-related posts are required each game day, though more is encouraged.

Living Players Jake

Narrowstrife

Wasp

Role Descriptions ADAM FARRAR (WILBUR // Villager): On Night 1 and Night 3, you may remove a player from the island. The chosen player’s night action (if they have one) fails, and any actions that target them also fail. You cannot choose yourself.



APRIL (LLOID // Villager): If you are targeted by a night action that doesn’t kill you, you are told which player(s) targeted you.



COPYWIGHT (WISP // Villager): After you die, you are still allowed to comment in the main thread each day. You cannot vote or have access to the graveyard.



EMMELEMM (K.K. SLIDER // Villager): Each night, choose a song from



HOHO (ROVER // Nook’s Crooks): On Night 2 and Night 4, you may block a chosen player’s night action, if they have one.



LAMB DANCE (HARVEY // Villager): Each player in the game has been given a photo of an animal on the wall of their house. Each night, you can choose 1 or 2 players. The chosen players will be asked to draw a picture of their animal and post it in the thread the next day.



LINDSAY (TIMMY // Serial Killer): Timmy and Tommy are serial killer masons. Each night you will decide who you want to kill, as well as which one of you will perform the kill.



MACCROCODILE (LUNA // Villager): On Night 2 and Night 4, you may choose to send a player to the Dream World. While a player is in the Dream World, they cannot be killed by night actions that target them. You can choose yourself.



MALTHUSC (CELESTE // Nook’s Crooks): On Night 1 and Night 3, you may investigate a player of your choice and get a hint about what their secret role does.



MARLOWE (KICKS // Villager): You have an optional vig kill that can only be used on Night 3.



MSD (BLATHERS // Villager): As a night action, select 1 or 2 players. You can share animal or fossil-based fun facts with the chosen players. They will not know who sent the facts and you will not get a response. The fun facts can be true or made up. They have no game effect.



NATE (TOMMY // Serial Killer): Timmy and Tommy are serial killer masons. Each night you will decide who you want to kill, as well as which one of you will perform the kill.



OWEN (Flick // Villager): C.J. and Flick are Lovers. If one of you dies, so does the other one.



RAVEN (PASCAL // Nook’s Crooks): The first time you are targeted by any night action, you “swim away”. All actions that target you that night automatically fail.



SAGITTARIUSKIM (C.J. // Villager): C.J. and Flick are Town Lovers. If one of you dies, so does the other one.



SIC HUMOR (MABEL // Villager): On Night 2 and Night 4, you may investigate a player of your choice and get a hint about their alignment.



Win Conditions – Villagers win the game when Nook’s Crooks and ??? have been eliminated.

– Nook’s Crooks win the game when their numbers equal the Villagers and ??? have been eliminated.

– ??? win the game when all Villagers and Nook’s Crooks have been eliminated.

– If there is ever an equal number of Villagers, Nook’s Crooks, and ???, the game ends and a special ending occurs.

Twilight is at 4pm PST (7pm EST) on Sunday, January 16.

