Let’s Talk Arrowverse – New Year, New Episodes, & New News

The Arrowverse is back with a vengeance, as we not only have the return of Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow after a winter hiatus, but also the Season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois!

Batwoman 3×08: “Trust Destiny”

This was a fun little ep! Our heroes pulling a heist at a supervillain’s masquerade ball? You hardly get more classic caper than that. Plus, Alice and Mary having evil sister bonding is so much sweeter than I was expecting! Now, Marquis’s Joker wannabe thing wasn’t doing it for me (wonder if they’ve got a similar restriction to Gotham, where they’re not allowed to feature a character actually called the Joker), but a revived Poison Ivy looks promising. All in all, a good return outing!

Legends of Tomorrow 7×08: “Paranoid Android”

Hey, did you like the Custodians of the Chronology segment from “Legends of To-Meow-Meow”? Well, here’s basically a whole episode of that! Was interesting to see how and how much the Legends had to be changed to fit Mean Gideon’s objectives. Behrad’s pretty much unrecognizable, while Astra is more or less the same as ever. What do you wanna bet that at the end of the season, one of the Legends will either die or quit, and their android double will take their place on the team?

Superman & Lois 2×01: “What Lies Beneath”

A slow but enjoyable start, easing us back into the show. There’s a few different things I could comment on, but I’ll just say this: Jonathan’s new girlfriend looks a lot like his mom, right? I’m not the only one who sees that?

News!

A couple potentially huge/potentially meaningless news stories to relate. One is that the CW is developing a new Arrowverse series that would be called Justice U, about our beloved John Diggle mentoring some college student superheroes. Of course, there’s a big difference between being in development and being greenlit (remember that Wonder Girl series we were supposed to get, or Painkiller, or Green Arrow and the Canaries?) Plus, that could be complicated by our second piece of news:

Viacom and Warner Brothers are looking to sell the CW Netork. Since the Arrowverse shows are all Warner Bros. productions, and based on comic book properties that belong to Warner Bros., there’s some concern about whether they’d keep producing shows for a network they no longer own, especially when they’ve got an HBO Max to feed. But this could also mean nothing, as there’s a difference between looking for a buyer and actually finding a buyer who will pay what you want.

Time will tell!

Question of the Week: What character would you like to see get their own evil double? (Or good double, if they’re evil already?)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...