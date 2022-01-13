This Weekly Music Thread Is Going Places!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Sir Simon Milligan:

What are some of your favorite songs with place names in the title (or that are about specific places)?

Regarding the song featured in this week’s header, “I’ve Been Everywhere” was written and first performed by Australian singer/songwriter Geoff Mack in 1959, who namechecked some 90 places on the Aussie map in its rapid-fire lyrics. Opening with the line, “I was humpin’ my bluey,” which is basically Australian slang for carrying a sleeping bag, the tune first became a hit for another Australian pop-rock artist, Lucky Starr, in 1962. That same year Mack’s publisher offered the song to Brooklyn-born country singer Hank Snow, who thought the song had great potential to be a hit, but thought that the place names ought to be altered to ones in North America; Mack agreed and rewrote the song using a North American atlas supplied to him by the publisher.

Over the years the song has been covered and adapted dozens of times, including several more adaptations written by Mack himself.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

