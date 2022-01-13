30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 13: Favorite Villain Team

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

To protect the world from devastation! To unite all peoples within our nation! Every Pokemon game features a villainous team, with plans ranging from stealing Pokemon to manipulating the gods of time and space to create a new universe. Let’s give them some time in the spotlight today. If you decided to go rogue in the Pokemon world, which team would you want to throw your lot in with?

Bonus prompt: Which villain team do you think looks most stylish?

