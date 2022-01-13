Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Your favorite show has been revived for one more season but one actor isn’t coming back – do you replace them or write them out of the series?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13TH, 2022:

Brazen (Netflix)

Chosen (Netflix)

Diego, The Last Goodbye (HBO Max)

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Peacock/Hulu)

Married To Real Estate Series Premiere (HGTV)

My Mom, Your Dad Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Next Influencer Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Peacemaker Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Photocopier (Netflix)

The Journalist (Netflix)

Titans: The Rise Of Wall Street Series Premiere (CuriousityStream)

Walker (The CW)

Wolf Like Me Series Premiere (Peacock)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14TH, 2022:

After Life Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Archive 81 Series Premiere (Netflix)

Do, Re & Me (Amazon)Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon)

King Of The Con (Discovery+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reno My Rental Series Premiere (HGTV)

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix)

Scream: The True Story (Discovery+)

Secrets Of Sulphur Springs Season Two Premiere (Disney)

Sex Appeal (Hulu)

The Cabin Chronicles Series Premiere (Magnolia)

The House Series Premiere (Netflix)

This Is Not A Comedy (Netflix)

The Tragedy Of Macbeth (Apple TV+)

The Wrong Blind Date (LMN)

Use of Force: The Policing Of Black America (Peacock)

Yeh Kaali Kaalhi Ankhein (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15TH, 2022:

Love Is Trending (Hallmark)

Remix My Space With Marsai Martin Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Safe Room (Lifetime)

The Perfect Pairing (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16TH, 2022:

Brittannia Season Premiere (Epix)

Cheat Day USA Season Finale (Cooking)

Fishing For Love (Up)

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins Series Premiere (Oxygen)

Legends Of The Hidden Temple (The CW)

My Best Friend’s Secret Life (LMN)

Real Murders Of Atlanta Series Premiere (Oxygen)

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe (CNN)

Somebody Somewhere Series Premiere (HBO)

The Runner (Shudder)

Two Sentence Horror Stories Season Three Premiere (The CW)

MONDAY, JANUARY 17TH, 2022:

Becoming: Michelle Obama In Conversation (BET)

4400 Midseason Premiere (The CW)

Independent Lens: A Reckoning In Boston (PBS)

Summer House Season Premiere (Bravo)

30th Trumpet Awards (Bounce)

Urban One Honors (TV One)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18TH, 2022:

Great Performances – Reopening: The Broadway Revival (PBS)

How I Met Your Father Series Premiere (Hulu)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season Premiere (NatGeo)

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Netflix)

Port Protection Season Premiere (NatGeo)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19TH, 2022:

Assembled: The Making Of Hawkeye (Disney+)

El marginal (Netflix)

Growing Belushi (Discovery)

Heavenly Bites: Mexico Series Premiere (Netflix)

Home Inspector Joe Series Premiere (HGTV)

Juanpis Gonzalez: The Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman (Netflix)

The World According To Jeff Goldblum Season Premiere (Disney+)

Too Hot To Handle Season Premiere (Netflix)

