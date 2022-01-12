Sports Corner Makes Some Front Office Changes

There weren’t many firings on “Black Monday,” but they affected four storied franchises in the Giants, Dolphins, Bears, and Vikings. And they might be more as we go along. New GMs and new coaches are coming. And there were some noteworthy changes elsewhere, such as the hiring of Rachel Balkovec as a minor league manager for the Yankees, and Becky Hammon becoming head coach of the Las Vegas Aces. Change is, as ever, upon us, and change is sometimes good and sometimes just necessary.

Elsewhere, we have a new college football champ, continuing COVID chaos in the NHL, the long awaited return of Klay Thompson, the possibility of the players and owners talking in the MLB lockout, and of course the NFL playoffs. And the Beijing Winter Games, with all their insane health and safety protocols and a part of the world that doesn’t see much snow, loom nearer. As ever, feel free to discuss all this and more.

