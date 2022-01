This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Generation 4 in the snowy region of Sinnoh made the leap to the DS, and allowed you to trade and battle online! This ushered in a pretty exciting new era of Pokemon (at least for me). So let’s celebrate generation 4 by talking about our favorites from Diamond and Pearl.

If you need a refresher, here’s a handy list: https://www.serebii.net/pokemon/gen4pokemon.shtml

Bonus prompt: You guessed it. Which are your least favorite?

