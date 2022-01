In the not-too-distant future of 8 PM ET tonight, the Mad Scientists from Mystery Science Theater 3000, aka “The Mads,” aka Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff, will mercilessly mock another mess of terrible old one-reel shorts. Tickets are $10 plus some stupid fees and can be bought here:

Stick around after the movie for a live Q & A with the Mads and John Erler. (Master Pancake Theater) Feel free to riff along here, praise the almighty Coily, and as always, watch out for snakes!

