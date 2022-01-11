Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Amy Schneider (she/her), who has been dominating Jeopardy as of late and as of now, earned the most winnings of any woman to in Jeopardy history.

In the news

An Incarcerated Trans Woman in Texas Could Be First to Receive Gender Affirming Surgery

Pope Says Having Pets Instead of Kids “Takes Away Our Humanity”

The project of the day is Courtney Barnett’s Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit

