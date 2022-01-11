Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 11

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Brigid, a server, likes that she can serve wine and beer in her new hometown;

Steve, a philosophy professor, had Earth, Wind & Fire influence his wedding plans; and

Amy, an engineering manager, whose mom helped her learn word origins, not just spelling. Amy is a 29-day champ with winnings of $1,035,400.

Jeopardy! round

JOHN F. KENNEDY

STATE YOUR BUSINESS

TV SHOWS WITH ONE-WORD TITLES

RUN, 4 “S”, RUN

STARS

STRIPES

Scores going into DJ: Amy $14,800, Steve $200, Brigid $1,000

DD1 – $400 – STARS – The largest constellation is this one represented by a water snake (Amy won $3,000 from her leading score of $7,000.)

Double Jeopardy!

12-LETTER GEOGRAPHY

BOOK ALIKES

THE VICTORIAN ERA

“D-D-S”

MOVIES BY ANTAGONIST

FALLING

Amy never had an anxious moment in this one, leading by nearly $14K after round one and breezing into FJ at $42,400 vs. $9,500 for Steve and $2,600 for Brigid.

DD2 – $1,200 – THE VICTORIAN ERA – In 1845 the rules of this sport were codified at the school where its origin story happened during a soccer game (Amy won $6,000 from her total of $16,400 vs. $1,000 for Brigid.)

DD3 – $1,200 – “D-D-S” – Gallipoli is a port on this narrow strait (Apparently playing for second money, Steve won $2,500 from his score of $4,600 vs. $30,000 for Amy and $3,000 for Brigid.)

Final Jeopardy!

BROADWAY MUSICALS – Each in a show that ran more than 2 years, Ethel Merman & Sarah Jessica Parker played 2 different characters with this first name

Surprisingly, everyone was incorrect on FJ for the second straight game. Amy dropped $20,000 to win with $22,400 for a 30-day total of $1,057,800.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the 12-letter city known for wealthy celebs that’s mostly surrounded by Los Angeles is Beverly Hills, or that JFK’s famous patrol boat was PT-109.

Ken’s Korner: He knows way too much about the number 29, and in presenting the JFK category, showed that if this whole trivia thing doesn’t work out, he could be the next Vaughn Meader.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Hydra? DD2 – What is Rugby? DD3 – What are the Dardanelles? FJ – What is “Annie”?

