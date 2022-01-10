Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 10

Here are today’s contestants:

David, a boiler operator, thought Alex looked like Mario of video game fame;

Jenni, an operations generalist, whose best customers are her kids; and

Amy, an engineering manager, didn’t expect to be associated with the word “million”. Amy is a 28-day champ with winnings of $1,019,600.

Jeopardy! round

SUBURBS

THE HUGO AWARDS

NEXT IN LINE…

NEW CHESS STRATEGEMS?

CELEBRITY HOBBIES

WORDS FROM ARABIC

Scores going into DJ: Amy $7,400, Jenni $3,800, David $3,400.

DD1 – $800 – NEXT IN LINE… – In Ivy schools, alphabetically: Columbia, Cornell… (David won $1,000 on a true DD.)

Double Jeopardy!

BANK SHOTS

PARTS OF A POEM

WHALES

SOME TRAVELIN’ MUSIC PLEASE

BETWEEN THE WORLD WARS

3 CONSECUTIVE VOWELS

David had a chance to make the game very close on DD2 but missed, after which Amy pulled away to a comfortable margin into FJ with $25,800 vs. $7,400 for Jenni and $4,600 for David.

DD2 – $1,600 – WHALES – As well as a type of flatworm, it’s something much larger, either of the flat lobes of a whale’s tail (David lost $4,000 from his total of $5,400 vs. $9,800 for Amy.))

DD3 – $1,600 – PARTS OF A POEM – Also a punctuation mark, is’s an address to a personification of something; “Death, be not proud” is an example (Amy won $4,000 from her score of $20,200 vs. $4,200 for Jenni.)

Final Jeopardy!

19th CENTURY NOTABLES – On his deathbed in France in 1890, he told his brother, “The sadness will last forever”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Amy dropped $10,000 to win with $15,800 for a 29-day total of $1,035,400.

Odds and Ends

Musical miscues: Fans of 70s rock were yelling at the TV when no one knew “The highway’s jammed with broken heroes on a last chance power drive” is a lyric by Springsteen, or that the 1974 hit “Jet” was sung by Paul McCartney.

Ken’s Korner: He pointed out that both Amy and Matt passed the $1 million mark on a Friday in their 28th game.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Dartmouth? DD2 – What are flukes? DD3 – What is apostrophe? FJ – Who was Vincent van Gogh? (FJ was another clue where knowledge of 70s music might have been very helpful.)

