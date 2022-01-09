30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 9: Favorite Anime Moment

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

With 1100+ episodes, the anime can get formulaic. But it also has some pretty thrilling moments, and in recent seasons even really kicked up the quality of its fights (there are probably some good clips on Youtube if you haven’t seen the show lately – some feel right out of a shounen battle series). Is there a battle in the anime that hyped you up and got the blood pumping? Or maybe a quieter moment or one-off filler that you look fondly upon?

Bonus prompt: What Pokemon anime opening theme is your favorite?

